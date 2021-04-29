Apply Now: The PG&E Corporation Foundation Is Awarding $250,000 In STEM Scholarships To Local Students

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) are encouraging qualified students to apply for the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) are encouraging qualified students to apply for the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. The Foundation will provide funding for a total of $250,000 to students pursuing a degree in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines. The program will award 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each.

"For PG&E, enhancing opportunities and the future for our young people is part of delivering on our triple bottom line of serving people, the planet and California's prosperity," said Stephanie Isaacson, Executive Director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation. "Through this scholarship program, we're helping local students pursue their dreams of becoming the next generation of engineers, innovators or environmental scientists who will lead the way into our clean energy future."

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Interested applicants can learn more and apply here. Awards will be announced in August.

"Thank you for your generous donation in funding the Better Together STEM Scholarship. I have had a passion for civil engineering ever since elementary school. Being able to study something I have been passionate about at my dream school is a privilege and a joy," said 2020 scholarship winner Shan Qing Ou.

Eligibility Requirements

Applications are open to graduating high school seniors, current college students, U.S. military veterans and adults returning to school who are PG&E customers at the time of application.

Applicants must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2021-2022 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California.

Students enrolled in the following majors are eligible:

Engineering (electrical, mechanical, industrial, environmental, power and/or energy)

Computer Science, Information Systems or Cyber Security

Environmental Sciences

Supporting Local Scholars

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.5 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement.

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 10 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

