Apply Now: National Scholarship Application For Community College Students Transferring To A Four-Year College In Fall 2022

Community college students can apply now to the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation's Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship using The Common App

LANSDOWNE, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the opening of applications for its Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, which is designed to help reduce financial barriers for talented community college students applying to selective colleges and universities. In addition to the financial award, selected students receive college planning guidance and ongoing advising throughout their college experience and early career. Students also benefit from joining a unique network of Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

"Transfer students are often overlooked by selective colleges and universities, even though they have exceptional talent and perform just as well as other groups," said Seppy Basili, the Foundation's executive director. "We are proud to support them in making a smooth transition to a four-year college."

The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship awards community college students with up to $55,000 per year for up to three years to complete their bachelor's degree. The application is available exclusively via the Common App's online platform, which provides a familiar and streamlined experience for students.

To be eligible for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Sophomore Status - Be a current student at an accredited U.S. community college or two-year institution with sophomore status by January 1, 2022 , or a recent graduate (since spring 2017).

, or a recent graduate (since spring 2017). Fall College Enrollment - Plan to enroll full-time in a baccalaureate program at an accredited college or university in fall 2022.

GPA - Have a cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.50 or better on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent).

Financial Need - Demonstrate unmet financial need. We will consider applicants with family income up to $95,000 . During the selection process, the Foundation will conduct a full financial review which will take into account all income and assets of the student and the student's parents.

. During the selection process, the Foundation will conduct a full financial review which will take into account all income and assets of the student and the student's parents. No previous enrollment at a four-year institution - Students who have completed the equivalent of one semester (or more) at a four-year institution in the past are not eligible for this scholarship.

The Foundation received more than 1,300 completed Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship applications last year and selected 72 Cooke Transfer Scholars. Currently in their first semester at their four-year school, new Scholars have the opportunity to virtually connect and network with their cohort, and participate in college and career workshops led by Cooke Foundation Staff and Alumni.

The final deadline to submit the completed Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship application is January 10, 2022. The application will close at midnight in the applicant's local time zone.

For more details on the scholarships and the application process, please visit: www.jkcf.org/transfer .

Since 2000, the Cooke Foundation has awarded over $230 million in scholarships to more than 2,930 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $119.5 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.

