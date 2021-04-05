Applus Provides Update

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Registry of Motor Vehicles will have a Q&A document available on the MA Vehicle Check website by Tuesday morning, 4/6, following a robust meeting last week with local station owners hosted by the...

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Registry of Motor Vehicles will have a Q&A document available on the MA Vehicle Check website by Tuesday morning, 4/6, following a robust meeting last week with local station owners hosted by the Massachusetts RMV.

Applus Technologies, Inc. continues to work through phase one of a very deliberate and methodical three-phase process required to return the MA Vehicle Check program to full service. These phases are 1) Remediation, 2) Restoration and System Testing, and 3) Go-Live and Post- Go-Live Support. Applus technical, operations and third party experts continue to work around the clock (24/7) to resolve the systems outage and return testing to a safe and secure environment. Throughout these phases, Applus and the RMV are working together to ensure that every aspect is fully reviewed and evaluated for a safe and secure return to Program testing.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www.MAVehicleCheck.com.

