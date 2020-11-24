Applitools Wins 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

Company recognized as an innovative leader in software development for its next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools ( https://applitools.com/ ), provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced it won the 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award . The Red Herring Award recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the elite list of companies included in the Red Herring Top 100," said Gil Sever, CEO of Applitools. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Applitools team. Despite a global pandemic and uncertainty around the world, Applitools grew its business significantly and added many new customers and partners throughout the year."

Applitools created the world's only AI-powered test automation platform agile enough to handle the most complex and evolving challenges organizations face when delivering quality web and mobile apps. It's core technology, Visual AI, has doubled in usage year-over-year, and recently crossed the milestone of one billion images analyzed. Visual AI achieves 99.9999% accuracy which when combined with the Ultrafast Test Cloud - allows teams to test across all browsers, devices, and viewports up to 20x faster than any other solution available today.

The company continues to be laser-focused on helping dev and QA teams solve the real-world test automation problems brought on by the acceleration of digital transformation. Just this year, Applitools unveiled new capabilities including its Ultrafast Test Cloud, AI auto-maintenance and smart assist, and Visual AI-powered A/B testing. Applitools also announced integrations with GitHub Actions and Microsoft Visual Studio App Center to allow developers to add Visual AI-powered testing to every build and pull request.

Applitools also believes in supporting the community. Through its free Test Automation University program and global hackathons, Applitools is educating tens of thousands of engineers on new ways of working and how to use new automation techniques. With a dedication to the open source community at-large, Applitools also provides free licenses to open source projects to help them deliver visually perfect user interfaces.

About Red Herring Top 100 North America Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. " North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference have been fantastic to learn about. We believe Applitools embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Applitools should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

About ApplitoolsApplitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases — Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing — to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing — including 50 of the Fortune 100 — use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

