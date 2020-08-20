Applitools Announces Future Of Testing 2020 Live Virtual Event

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools ( https://applitools.com/ ), provider of a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, today announced open registration to Applitools prestigious Future of Testing | 2020 Event .

Experts from Twitter, Salesforce, Cypress.io and Microsoft are confirmed for the September 17 event, with more sessions and industry-leader speakers soon to be announced. Eight live sessions on a state-of-the-art platform are now scheduled, including the following highlights:

Where's My Flying Car: Test Automation in the Space Age -- keynote session from Angie Jones , Automation Architect at Applitools and Director of Test Automation University.

-- keynote session from , Automation Architect at Applitools and Director of Test Automation University. The Future of Test Frameworks -- an expert panel featuring Arjun Attam, Senior Program Manager for Microsoft Playwright , Amir Rustamzadeh, Head of DX Engineering at Cypress.io , and Manoj Kumar , Selenium Committer and member of the Project Leadership committee, and moderator Gil Tayar, Sr. Architect at Applitools.

-- an expert panel featuring Arjun Attam, Senior Program Manager for , Amir Rustamzadeh, Head of DX Engineering at , and , Committer and member of the Project Leadership committee, and moderator Architect at Applitools. Accessibility Testing 101 -- live session with Crystal Preston-Watson , Quality and Accessibility Engineer at Salesforce .

-- live session with , Quality and Accessibility Engineer at . Decentralized Testing -- live talk by Omose Agala, Software Engineer in Test II at Twitter , and Nupur Pallavi, Sr. Test Engineer at Twitter .

-- live talk by Omose Agala, Software Engineer in Test II at , and Test Engineer at . Successful Test Automation Practices from Innovative Brands-- an expert panel featuring Abel Wang , Principal Advocate, DevOps Lead at Microsoft, Omose Ogala, Software Engineer in Test II at Twitter, and moderated by Angie Jones .

See What You Missed: Excerpts From the Future of Testing - Spring 2020

This is the second Future of Testing event Applitools has hosted this year.

In May 2020, an invite-only private event was held with 300 engineers. "Based on the success of this event and the amazing feedback from attendees, we decided to organize a second event with free, open access to everyone in the global engineering community," said Moshe Milman, co-founder and COO of Applitools.

To learn first-hand what this event is like, feel free to view a series of 2-minute videos from the previous Future of Testing virtual event, held in May 2020. Visit ( https://info.applitools.com/uINp )to experience highlights from talks by Angie Jones (Applitools & TAU), Abel Wang (Microsoft), and Bijoya Chatterjee & Shantanu Prasade (Sony PlayStation).

The event will be hosted by Joe Colantonio, Founder of TestGuild, and available for live stream viewing on multiple platforms.

Unlike other virtual events that simply move the offline event to a series of pre-recorded presentations -- all talks on Future of Testing are presented 100% live, and are highly interactive via polls, live Q-and-A, and chat, which facilitate learning and discussion among the quality engineering community.

"Applitools is truly committed to promoting excellence in the global engineering community," said Joe Colantonio. "Expanding on their industry leadership role with initiatives such as Test Automation University and the Visual AI Hackathons, they are now adding Future of Testing Virtual Events to the mix. It's an incredible event with amazing sessions by leading industry experts, which I am proud to be a part of and host -- please join us!"

To learn more about The Future of Testing Live Virtual Event, visit https://info.applitools.com/uIIS

About ApplitoolsApplitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

