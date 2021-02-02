APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Signs LOI To Provide Global Marketing & Distribution Platform For Hemp And CBD Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) ("APPlife", the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a privately-held company providing it with a world-wide, non-exclusive license for the purposes of utilizing APPlife's all-inclusive, custom e-commerce platform to create a wholesale and retail marketplace to sell and distribute hemp based products, CBD and other related B2B and B2C products.

The terms include equity, revenue sharing, and upon reaching future revenue benchmarks, additional equity allowing APPlife Digital a majority position. The specific terms of the LOI, including further investment details of the public venture partnership, will be disclosed upon the execution of a definitive agreement, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2021.

"APPlife Digital is excited about entering this large and growing marketplace. Aside from the health benefits associated with CBD products, the sustainability of hemp related products, including textiles, building materials and plastic replacements, is a valuable attribute that we are very much attracted to. Hemp cleanses the soil in which it is grown, uses less water to reach maturity and can be harvested multiple times a year," stated Matt Reid CEO of APPlife.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials - The "Go To" eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short term rentals of office and meeting rooms. (beta testing to begin end of 1st quarter 2021)

Contact Information:APPlife Digital SolutionsInvestor RelationsTel: (585) 232-5440Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.