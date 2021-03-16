Applied Therapeutics To Host Virtual Rare Disease Forum

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced it will host a Virtual Rare Disease Forum on Tuesday, March 23 rd, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm ET. The event will highlight Applied Therapeutics' development programs in Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The agenda for the event will include:

Update on ACTION-Galactosemia Clinical Development Program

Overview of SORD Deficiency, presented by Stephan L. Züchner, MD, PhD, Professor and Department Chair of Human Genetics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Update on SORD Deficiency Clinical Development Plans

Overview of PMM2-CDG, presented by Joseph Muenzer, MD, PhD, Professor of Pediatric Genetics and Metabolism at University of North Carolina Children's Research Institute

Update on PMM2-CDG Clinical Development Program Plans

"We're excited to host this event to spotlight our clinical development programs in Galactosemia, SORD and PMM2-CDG," said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board of Applied Therapeutics. "We believe that AT-007 represents an important advancement for patients with these rare diseases, and our clinical development programs offer a unique opportunity to meaningfully impact patients' lives."

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. More details will be available at http://ir.appliedtherapeutics.com leading up to the event. An archived version of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Applied TherapeuticsApplied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx .

Investors:Maeve Conneighton(212) 600-1902 orappliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:media@appliedtherapeutics.com