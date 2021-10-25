Applied Therapeutics Reports Biomarker Data From Pilot Trial Of AT-007 In SORD Deficiency

Substantial and significant reduction in sorbitol

Company plans to initiate registrational trial by end of 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today reported biomarker data from a pilot trial of AT-007 in patients with SORD Deficiency.

Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (SORD Deficiency) is a rare, progressive, debilitating hereditary neuropathy that affects peripheral nerves and motor neurons. SORD Deficiency affects approximately 3,300 patients in the US and 4,000 patients in Europe. The disease is caused by a lack of the enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, responsible for metabolism of sorbitol, which causes sorbitol to accumulate at high levels and become toxic to the body. Sorbitol accumulation results in significant disability, loss of sensory function, and neuromuscular dysfunction.

Patients with SORD Deficiency have 100 times higher sorbitol concentration in their blood compared with unaffected individuals. In a pilot open-label study in 8 SORD Deficiency patients, AT-007 reduced blood sorbitol levels by approximately 66% from baseline through 30 days of treatment. The range of reduction from baseline in patients was 54%-75%. AT-007 was safe and well tolerated in all treated patients.

These results, in addition to preclinical findings, demonstrate that AT-007 has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy for SORD Deficiency. The Company plans to initiate a registrational study by the end of 2021. In advance of the registrational study start, patients can now pre-screen to determine whether they have SORD and if they may qualify for the upcoming trial.

"Reduction in toxic sorbitol is critically important in patients with SORD Deficiency. This data demonstrates a significant effect on the underlying cause of the disease," said Michael Shy, MD, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Division of Neuromuscular Medicine at the University of Iowa Hospital Carver School of Medicine.

"AT-007 represents an important advancement for patients with SORD Deficiency, and a unique opportunity to meaningfully impact patients' lives. We look forward to beginning our registrational trial for this indication in the coming months," said Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics.

Increased access to screening and early diagnosis can dramatically improve patients' lives, and the Company is collaborating with the Charcot Marie Tooth Association and the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation to improve access to SORD diagnostic testing, and to better understand the perspectives of individuals living with SORD.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

