Applied Software Expands Capabilities To Meet Bluebeam Demand

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, one of the largest system integrators in North America for architect, engineering, construction, fabrication, and manufacturing firms, has expanded its capabilities to meet the high demand for Bluebeam. Bluebeam is the preferred collaboration and workflow efficiency software for design and construction professionals.

The building industry has been faced with an on-going labor shortage exacerbated by a high demand in projects. Companies have been forced with doing more work with less resources, which has driven technology-based solutions like Bluebeam Revu.

Applied Software is one of Bluebeam's top three resellers and channel partners, providing the appropriate Bluebeam product to meet workflow needs and specializing in post-sale service to help companies discover more ways to use the software to improve their business. The company has a dedicated team of highly trained Bluebeam experts with both industry and software experience and was named the 2020 Platinum Partner of the Year.

"With the dramatic changes in workplaces due to the pandemic, software solutions like Bluebeam have become essential," said Alan Westbrooks, Bluebeam Product Champion at Applied Software. "Our goal is to help our customers tap into the power of Bluebeam so they can pivot as their businesses evolve and collaborate together remotely in real time with more creativity and accountability."

Rick Kremer, who joined Applied Software five years ago after working as a building information modeling (BIM) manager, will expand his responsibilities as a senior technical consultant dedicated to Bluebeam customers. Kremer is recognized in the industry for his personalized approach to showing Bluebeam users how to improve their workflow with the software.

"I'm passionate about customer success, which is why I am passionate about Bluebeam," said Kremer. "My focus is helping people use Bluebeam's wealth of powerful tools and plugins to simplify tasks from kickoff to handoff as well as to bring best practices to our customers."

Also joining the Applied Software's Bluebeam team is Janíne Lulé, a highly experienced marketing expert who has worked extensively in both the building and technology industries. She will be focused on reaching new customers who could benefit by adding Bluebeam to their organization.

To learn more about how Bluebeam and Applied Software are improving collaboration and workflow, register for a documentary screening and discussion on Wednesday, April 28 at 11 am ET that features Tampa-based construction company, RIPA & Associates.

About Applied SoftwareApplied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied Software has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

About BluebeamTrusted by over 2 million individuals in more than 130 countries, Bluebeam's smart, intuitive solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage, and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in 2002 in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Texas, Illinois, New Hampshire, Germany, England, Denmark, Sweden, and Australia. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Reach out to the Bluebeam team at Applied Software for your free 30-day trial.

Contact: Janíne LuléApplied Software404-564-1847 jlule@asti.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-software-expands-capabilities-to-meet-bluebeam-demand-301275315.html

SOURCE Applied Software