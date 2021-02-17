Applied Materials To Participate At Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2 beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations and a replay will be available on the same day.

