Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19, 2020.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Applied returned $402 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $1.3 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

