Applied Industrial Technologies To Report First Quarter Earnings And Conduct Investor Teleconference On October 28, 2020

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) - Get Report today announced plans to release its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before the market opens. The Company's fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The quarterly conference call for investors and analysts will begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 28. Neil A. Schrimsher - President & CEO, and David K. Wells - CFO will discuss the Company's performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 2164357.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 2164357.

