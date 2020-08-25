Applied Industrial Technologies Featured In KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Future Of Technology Series

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) - Get Report, a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, recently participated in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Future of Technology Series. During the event, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer Neil Schrimsher participated in a panel discussion on how global manufacturing and recent supply chain disruptions are impacting companies' investment and transition into new industrial solutions tied to Industry 4.0 and factory automation.

Mr. Schrimsher commented, "As a value-added business partner, we continue to develop new and innovative ways to unlock value and improve returns for our customers and suppliers. Emerging industrial technologies have demonstrated encouraging capabilities in helping improve productivity and lower operating costs. Through our strategic growth initiatives and acquisition of Olympus Controls in fiscal 2020, we now design, assemble, integrate, and distribute robotic and machine vision technologies, as well as offer solutions focused on optimizing and connecting our customers' critical production equipment and supply chains through sensors, smart devices, and machine learning systems. We are leveraging our leading technical industry position and capabilities to aptly participate in this developing area of the industrial economy and supplement our growth opportunity in coming years."

A video replay of the event, which was held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, can be accessed directly at: https://wsw.com/webcast/key11/panel13/ It is also available via Applied's investor relations home page at: https://ir.applied.com/

About Applied ®Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

