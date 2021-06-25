Applied Industrial Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) - Get Report Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters, 1 Applied Plaza (E. 36 th & Euclid Avenue), Cleveland, Ohio. August 27, 2021, is the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About Applied ®Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

