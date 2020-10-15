Applied Food Diagnostics's MEMP Salmonella Assays Receives AOAC PTM Validations

NUREMBERG, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Food Diagnostics, Inc., a food science solutions company, is pleased to announce the Molecular Environmental Monitoring Program (MEMP) Salmonella Assay has officially achieved AOAC® Performance Tested Methods SM Certification No. 042002. The revolutionary protocol identifies Salmonella with matchless sensitivity and specificity, yielding results from an environmental swab in less than 2 hours. Specifically design and validated swabs go straight into the test without enrichment or incubation, shrinking the workflow and saving up to 24 to 72 hours needed for conventional protocols.

The AOAC-RI PTM evaluations consisted of inclusivity/exclusivity, product consistency, stability, robustness and matrix studies. This approval certifies the MEMP Salmonella assay performs equivalent or better than standard reference methods (U.S. Food and Drug Administration Bacteriological Analytical Manual (BAM)). The validation study demonstrated that the performance of the assay is comparable to the FDA BAM, for test areas of stainless steel, plastic, rubber, ceramic tile and sealed concrete.

"Our goal was to develop and validate a Salmonella detection protocol that provides the maximum amount of situational awareness about their environment is the least amount of time possible," said Laura Cowin, Director of Technical Services. "The technology allows end users to seek and destroy Salmonella from environmental sources without delay, which will save time, money, and reduce waste."

Applied Food Diagnostics develops and manufactures sampling and testing products specifically for the food centric sectors. Applied Food Diagnostics offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, rapid detection test kits, microbiological products, laboratory and sample collection supplies for food science applications. Their portfolio includes several AOAC PTM Approved pathogen detection kits. Additional information can be found at www.appliedfooddiagnostics.com.

The AOAC Research Institute (AOAC RI) is a division of AOAC INTERNATIONAL that promotes and conducts activities to help develop, improve, and validate proprietary testing methods. Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC) International, is based in Rockville, MD, and is an independent, third-party, nongovernment administrator of the AOAC® Performance Tested Methods SM Program. AOAC RI serves diagnostic producers by establishing and maintaining method validation and performance criteria.

