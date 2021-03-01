Applied Botanics Announces Addition Of Renowned Naturopathic Oncologist To Medical Advisory Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Botanics, LLC announced today it has appointed internationally known Naturopathic cancer expert, researcher, and author, Dr. Neil McKinney ( Victoria, BC) to its existing panel of esteemed medical advisors. Over the last 36 years, McKinney has become an internationally recognized pioneer in naturopathic care. McKinney has published distinct works shared through lectures, presentations, medical research publications and authored four guides for patients and physicians. He has received a number of awards for contributions to advancing the scope and standards of the naturopathic profession. Dr. McKinney is widely known for his successful naturopathic treatment of Tommy Chong's (Cheech and Chong) prostate cancer back in 2012.

"I am excited to assist Applied Botanics with my deep understanding of botanical (or ...natural) medicine, and in particular the clinical use of cannabinoids such as CBD," states Dr. McKinney. "Their company mission in providing reliable and affordable products aligns with the decades of effort I have made in providing natural medical alternatives to those who need it most."

Applied Botanics, LLC is working to establish itself as the most trusted leader in the evolving cannabinoid industry. The addition of Dr. McKinney to its board provides the organization with furthering validity of the positive impacts of CBD. "It is our intention to legitimize or destigmatize the use of CBD. Our evolving panel of doctors and scientists provide us with empirical support that is extremely important to the Applied Botanics mission of helping us all to 'Live healthy and happy,'" states Kawel LauBach, Chief Executive Officer. "It is abundantly clear that Dr. McKinney brings a wealth of medical knowledge that will bring significant contributions to our advisory panel already consisting of professionals in Sports Medicine, Dermatology and Kinesiology."

ABOUT APPLIED BOTANICSFounded in 2019, Applied Botanics, LLC ( www.appliedbotanics.com), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the only fully vertically integrated CBD companies in America, formed to focus on providing consumers with reliable products developed by thorough and trustworthy methods. Applied Botanics specializes in both white label and retail products including ingestible and topical commodities for assistance with common endocannabinoid (ECS) deficits including dermatological and nervous system aberrations.

CONTACT Rich Calabrese, Vice President Sales & Marketing(502) 694-6001 www.appliedbotanics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-botanics-announces-addition-of-renowned-naturopathic-oncologist-to-medical-advisory-board-301236775.html

SOURCE Applied Botanics