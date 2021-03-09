Applied BioMath, LLC To Hold Virtual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit April 6th-8th

CONCORD, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk therapy research and development, today announced they will host a virtual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit Tuesday, April 6th - Thursday, April 8th occurring 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET each day.

The QSP Summit is an annual meeting dedicated to fostering an active community of industry and academic participants interested in utilizing computational biology approaches including QSP modeling. Registrants are encouraged to submit a poster abstract for the virtual poster session. Undergraduate and graduate students as well as postdocs are eligible to receive poster prizes with first place receiving $150, second place receiving $100, and third place receiving $50. Six poster abstracts will be selected for lightning presentations during the event. This year's speakers include:

Hsueh Yuan Chang , PhD, Graduate Student at University at Buffalo

, PhD, Graduate Student at Sergio Iadevaia , PhD, Scientific Director, QSP, Pharmacometrics and Data Analysis at Takeda

, PhD, Scientific Director, QSP, Pharmacometrics and Data Analysis at Takeda Samuel Isaacson , PhD, Associate Professor at Boston University

, PhD, Associate Professor at Zhe Li , PhD, Senior Clinical Pharmacokineticist at Abbvie

, PhD, Senior Clinical Pharmacokineticist at Abbvie Mike Rosenblatt , MD, Chief Medical Officer at Flagship Pioneering

, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Flagship Pioneering Aman Singh , PhD, Associate Director of Clinical Pharmacology M&S, Cell Therapies at Takeda

"We look forward to hosting the QSP Summit and showcasing speakers from industry and academia to discuss their projects and research involving mathematical modeling," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "It's important to continue these meetings even in a virtual setting because modeling approaches in drug discovery and development are increasingly being adopted and we, as a community, need to learn and share challenges with each other to stay at the forefront of this adoption. Moreover, we think it's important to provide a community for students and postdocs to network."

