Applications Open For SME Education Foundation Scholarships Through February 1

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The application process for SME Education Foundation Scholarships remains open through Feb. 1, 2021. Eligible students include high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students pursuing degrees in advanced manufacturing/technology and related engineering fields at two and four-year colleges.

Scholarships range from $1,000 to $40,000 and can be used for tuition, books, or lab/course fees.

"As the philanthropic arm of SME, our mandate and commitment is supporting students and young people as they build their futures," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "We welcome applications from all interested students and work to ensure awareness of these scholarships that support hundreds of students every year."

The SME Education Foundation administered and awarded 522 scholarships to young men and women in 2020. $1,144,900 went to students as part of the Foundation's mission to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent.

SME Education Foundation Scholarship recipients are selected through a rigorous review process: 795 students applied in 2020. More than 100 schools across the U.S. and Canada were among those chosen by scholarship awardees to pursue their engineering education. The scholarships provide valuable support to young people: Nearly 60 different Foundation scholarships are available in amounts up to $40,000.

This year, as part of the Foundation's renewed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, extensive outreach is being undertaken to significantly increase the number of underrepresented applicants.

The SME Education Foundation awards scholarships annually, so students can reapply every year. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $40,000 and can be used for tuition, books or lab/course fees related to attaining a technical or engineering education.

Students wishing to apply for a scholarship must register first. Once registered, using a streamlined online application process, students fill out just one application that will match them to every scholarship for which they are eligible. Useful tips for the application process are also available online.

About the SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. The Foundation leverages the 90-year history and thought leadership of SME in the manufacturing and engineering industry to provide curated experiences for thousands of high school students at SME conferences and tradeshows and builds hands-on manufacturing programs in high schools across the country. The Foundation also awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to graduating high school seniors and both undergraduate and graduate students. Through its SME PRIME program, the Foundation has reached over 100,000 students in 60 schools across 22 states. All Foundation activities are designed to empower young people to pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering.

