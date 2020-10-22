Applicaster "Fast Forwards" App Development To Harness Surge In Video Subscription And Advertising This Holiday Season

With new solution to speed apps to market, Fast Forward launches DTC apps on up to 8 OTT platforms in 4 weeks

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applicaster, the global technology company turbocharging video app development and giving media companies a better way "to app", today launched Fast Forward Solutions, a breakthrough multi-partner technology stack that dramatically accelerates video app development.

Fast Forward Solutions accelerate video app development, launching on 8 OTT platforms in as few as 4 weeks.

The Fast Forward Solutions include subscription, ad based, and TV Everywhere business models, blending industry-standard technology partners—Brightcove, JW Player, MPX, Google Suite and Adobe Primetime, among many others—combined with deep technologies such as React Native to create pixel-perfect custom designs in a matter of weeks.

UI and speed are top of mind for more than 85% of media company CTOs. The Fast Forward product release is a response to unmet market need.

With digital ad spend for 2020 expected to close out the year up 6% over 2019, and average daily OTT American households at nearly 50 million with a combined 300 million hours streamed a day, demand for content continues to spike. Fast Forward solutions are designed to help the OTT industry grow their businesses in this post-Covid resurgence.

"To be successful and participate in the entertainment industry resurgence, media brands need to launch beautiful apps quickly, and have the flexibility to iterate on their financial models as the market continues to change," said Devra Prywes, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Applicaster. "We saw an opportunity to help the market launch new apps and expand onto additional platforms this year, ahead of the holiday season surge, with Netflix-level UI and 3rd-party technology stacks filled with the household name providers that power the OTT industry."

Some capabilities now possible with Fast Forward Solutions include:

Speed and scale: Apps delivered across 8 platforms (Android, iOS, Apple's tvOS, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV) in a month from receipt of CMS API and assets

Flexible tech stacks: Media companies can work with the most frequently used OTT tech partners

Responsive business strategies: The ability to iterate and adjust your strategy at any time: test a new monetization model, analytics/data strategy, or optimize your UI without incurring development time.

UI Tooling to create beautiful apps: Applicaster's Zapp Platform UI tools enable users to create their own beautiful, pixel-perfect custom designs that rival the biggest OTT platforms in the market

Transparent Total Cost of Ownership: Fast Forward Solutions eliminate the interoperability issues and related costs encountered in a typical marketplace approach.

About Applicaster

Applicaster powers the creation and optimization of customized end-user app experiences for media companies and premium content providers. We help you get OTT apps up & running today, and adjust over time as the market changes. Our platform approach adapts to your needs, no matter what the future demands. Applicaster has offices in New York, San Jose, Miami, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.applicaster.com. For press inquiries, contact t.gray@applicaster.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applicaster-fast-forwards-app-development-to-harness-surge-in-video-subscription-and-advertising-this-holiday-season-301157626.html

SOURCE Applicaster