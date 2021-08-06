Applicant Tracking Systems Market | Key Drivers And Market Forecasts | 17000 Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking systems market size is expected to increase by USD 463.12 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc.(US), Automatic Data Processing Inc.(US), ClearCompany Inc.(US), Greenhouse Software Inc.(US), iCIMS Inc.(US) are some of the major market participants.
The report on the applicant tracking systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies cost-effectiveness and less time consuming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the applicant tracking systems market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The applicant tracking systems market covers the following areas:
Applicant Tracking Systems Market SizingApplicant Tracking Systems Market ForecastApplicant Tracking Systems Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- ClearCompany Inc.
- Greenhouse Software Inc.
- iCIMS Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jobvite Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- ClearCompany Inc.
- Greenhouse Software Inc.
- iCIMS Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jobvite Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
