Applegate Launches Digital "Back To…Something" Coloring Book And Virtual Lunch Trade To Help Families This Back-to-School Season

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of students are returning to class this September in what is surely an unprecedented school year. With so much uncertainty about when students will fully resume in-person learning, Applegate—the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand—has launched a "Back to…Something" coloring book and virtual lunch trade to help take some of the stress off everybody's favorite period of the school day: lunch! Whether you're returning to the classroom or the kitchen table this Back-to-School season, The Applegate "Back to …Something" coloring book offers parents several easy, wholesome and delicious lunch ideas, while also providing kids fun extracurricular activities while the parents work.

The "Back to … Something" coloring book by Applegate is a new resource the brand has made available for free on its website. The coloring book features illustrated recipes for a Mini Italian Sub, Lunch Kebobs, Eat the Rainbow Turkey Sandwich, and a Design Your Own Bento Box. The back pages of the coloring book are filled with a "Meat Your Match" word scramble and word search activities to introduce young gourmands to some essential clean eating vocabulary—such as organic and natural.

To help bring some semblance of normalcy back to his untraditional school year, Applegate is also launching a social media sweepstakes to bring back one of the best parts of lunch at school: the lunch trade. Beginning Tuesday, September 8 th, Applegate will be holding a virtual lunch trade sweepstakes for the month of September where parents can send in a picture of what their kid(s) are having for lunch for in-person or virtual learning for a chance to win a one-month supply of products replete with a selection of popular Applegate ® deli products including Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Genoa Salami and Cheddar Cheese. To enter the Applegate Virtual Lunch Trade Sweepstakes, participants must follow and tag @Applegate in their photo caption and use the hashtag #ApplegateTradeMe.

To download the "Back to…Something" coloring book by Applegate, visit www.applegate.com/deli.

For more details on the Applegate Virtual Lunch Trade Sweepstakes, visit https://www.instagram.com/p/CE4GbPpH0EQ/.

About Applegate:Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates, or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applegate-launches-digital-back-tosomething-coloring-book-and-virtual-lunch-trade-to-help-families-this-back-to-school-season-301125672.html

SOURCE Applegate