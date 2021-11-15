Applebee's® Gets 'Dangerously Cheesy' with Cheetos®-Inspired Fan Favorites at Restaurants Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

Something cheesy is headed to Applebee's! Starting now for a limited time, a Cheetos®-inspired menu- including wings and cheese bites - will be available for dine-in and To Go at participating Applebee's restaurants across the country.

What makes this so deliciously unique? The menu features crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in original Cheetos Wing Sauce or Cheetos Flamin' Hot ® Wing Sauce and coated in crunchy Cheetos crumbles. Or, amp up the cheese with Fried Cheetos Cheese Bites tossed in Cheetos Original sauce or Cheetos Flamin' Hot sauce. But hurry in, because just like a full bag of Cheetos, these items won't be around for long!

And to help guests up their wing-eating performance, Applebee's is launching the ultimate accessory for the brand's messiest wings yet - the Shirtkin. With the latest in Cheetle ®-wicking technology, this shirt's napkin-like fabric allows fanatics to wipe their cheesy, saucy hands with ease. Goodbye clothes stained with Cheetle—the Shirtkin has got you covered…literally. For this exclusive drop, Applebee's will surprise superfans who like and engage with the brand's content over the coming weeks by sliding into their DMs to offer them their very own Shirtkin.

"The unique pairing of Cheetos with fan-favorites like wings and cheese bites is a match made in cheesy heaven, and we can't wait for all of our guests to have a bite," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee's. "With wings being one of our most popular meals among guests, we know this exclusive menu sprinkled in Cheetos dust will be a huge hit. I suggest pairing it with our new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash™ for the perfect combo!"

This new dine-in and To Go menu at Applebee's is inspired by Cosmic Wings, an online delivery-exclusive restaurant that launched earlier this year and is prepared in more than 1,575 Applebee's kitchens nationwide. Want Cheetos-inspired wings and cheese bites delivered? To learn more about Cosmic Wings or to view the full menu, including Cheetos exclusive flavors, visit CosmicWings.com. Orders placed directly through the Cosmic Wings website are powered by DoorDash Storefront and delivered by Dashers.

