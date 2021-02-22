Apple Rush Company, Inc. Continues Western Expansion With Addition Of Distributor In Montana

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces that it has signed a new distribution agreement for Western Montana.

With years of sales experience, Investor Trenton Marks has been tapped to distribute in Western Montana. Due to the success of our partners UMIG Distributing in North Dakota, Marks decided that the timing was right for him to jump into distribution of Element C in Montana. APRU welcomes new distribution expansion under terms that can be replicated regionally. Plus, Trenton Marks has been a loyal, long-term direct investor in the Apple Rush Company, Inc.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, "Trenton has been a strong supporter of Apple Rush and all of its brands. Having formulated great tasting products, sales are the key to long-term success for this company. In addition to his desire to see the brands grow, Trenton has also agreed to do whatever is necessary to help grow the brands nationally. As covid wanes, we look forward to his support with other distributors by attending trade shows, or whatever else we may need. It has been a pleasure to complete this deal with Trenton, and we look forward to many successes in the North Western United States in the coming months and years."

Trenton Marks said, "As a long term investor in Apple Rush (APRU), I am thrilled to announce a new distribution alliance with APRU in the northwest regions of the United States. Centered in Bozeman, Montana, APRUs commitment to rigorous research and development has produced quality products far superior to others currently on the market. The bioavailability and taste have resulted in countless testimonials that speak for themselves. You can be confident in the continued success and quality of APRU brands."

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, continued, "As one of our 2021 initiatives, we have put in place a plan to expand distribution, and Trenton is the first of several distributors that we will add in 2021. Our efforts to build distributor relationships at the regional level will entice larger urban distributors to come online with our brands as well when we seek to serve major metropolitan markets. We believe our success will come from partners that are truly invested in what we do. It will be an exciting time with our new beverage lines coming, including our exciting new Hemp derived newly-legal 'Delta 8,' and we are back in the lab reformulating a variety of ginseng and ginger beverages. This R&D is occurring while in negotiations with several more partnership deals. We have most of our recruited taste-testing team lined up and will be shipping several new concept products to them this week and next."

As the beverage business continues to expand craft labels and options the ongoing development of a portfolio of great tasting, healthier, and improved consumer products will lead to more partnerships and business development opportunities that will translate into shareholder value.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has almost 49 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com , www.aprubrands.com , www.element-brands.com and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud 888-741-3777 x 2