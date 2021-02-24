Appili Therapeutics To Present As Part Of Canada's Top Three Pitches At Biocom's Global Life Science Partnering Conference Today

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it will present at the fully virtual Biocom Global conference.

The Company will be discussing the role of favipiravir, the broad spectrum anti-viral therapy approved to treat influenza in Japan, as a potential addition to the treatment toolbox against COVID-19. Appili has recently established a consortium with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Global Response Aid, and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. to advance the clinical development of favipiravir, including the Phase 3 PRESECO study evaluating favipiravir for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. In addition, the Company will provide information about their investigational anti-fungal compound ATI-2307, which has been designed to address difficult-to-treat fungal infections with high rates of mortality.

Armand Balboni, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Appili Therapeutics will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

Biocom Global Conference:February 23 rd- 25 th 2021 Presentation Date:February 24 th Presentation Time:10:55am PST (1:55 pm EST)

For further details, including registration information, please visit https://biocomglobalpartnering.org/.

To request virtual-one-one meetings, please register at: https://biocomglobalpartnering.org/registration-2021/.

About Biocom Global

The 2021 Keynote Panel at Biocom Global this year, Power of Collaboration: Partnering to Save Patients in a Pandemic,includes a line-up of speakers including Kate Bingham, Chair, UK Vaccine Task Force and Managing Director of SV Health Investors; John Reed, MD, PhD Executive Vice President Global Head of Research & Development, Sanofi; Moncef Slaoui, Partner, Medicxi, the Scientific Head of Operation Warp Speed.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan® / REEQONUS TM (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005337/en/