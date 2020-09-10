Appili Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences For H.C. Wainwright & Co. And Maxim Group LLC

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that its leadership team will be presenting an update on Appili's programs at two upcoming investor conferences. A copy of Appili's investor presentation will be available on the Company's website under the 'Investor Overview' page.

Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright & Co - 22 nd Annual Global Investment ConferenceDate: Tuesday, September 15Time: 4:00 PM ETAccess via Webcasting Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/aplif/1722508 About the ConferenceH.C. Wainwright & Co's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference is a virtual event occurring September 14-16, 2020. It includes leading industry keynote speakers and presenting companies, investor one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities with attendees, and an evening of virtual entertainment.

Maxim Group's Antifungal WebinarTitle: A Too Quiet Pandemic - Fungal DiseaseDate: Thursday, September 17Time: 1:00 PM ETAccess: https://bit.ly/3bDWHJ9 About the ConferenceWith much of the mainstream focus on antibiotic drug resistance and viral diseases, fungi and their related invasive and mucosal infections still seem to go relatively unnoticed. There are over 1.6 million deaths annually related to severe fungal infections and there are tens of millions of mucosal infections. The need for new anti-infectives could never be greater, especially antifungals where there are only three existing classes of drugs with too few options in each. Fungal-driven diseases are diseases of opportunity, often arising in settings of immune function changes or secondary to other conditions like cancer therapy and transplant, even secondary to viral infections including COVID-19. However, while these are diseases of opportunity for fungi and representative of its own pandemic, with it comes opportunity for novel therapeutics to emerge. The unmet need has ushered in not only innovative approaches, but also changes in regulatory guidelines, incentives for drug developers, changes in trial design and execution, changes in the views of payers and renewed focus of the investment community. This panel discussion includes top innovators in the fungal drug development space.

About Appili TherapeuticsAppili Therapeutics Inc. was founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by matching clearly defined patient needs with drug development programs that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and society face in this critical disease space. Appili has built a pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global public health, including ATI-2307, a novel, broad spectrum, clinical-stage antifungal candidate in development for severe and difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections; ATI-1701, a vaccine candidate for tularemia, a very serious biological weapons threat; ATI-1503, a drug discovery program aimed at generating a novel class of antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity against Gram-negative superbugs; and ATI-1501, which employs Appili's proprietary, taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. In addition, the Company is also testing FFTC's drug favipiravir for the prevention of COVID-19 as a potential prophylaxis treatment. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Appili is pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with scientific and industry commercial partners, governments and government agencies. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

