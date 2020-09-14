Appili Therapeutics To Commence Trading On Main Board Of The TSX Exchange

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as of the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 under the Company's current trading symbol, "APLI."

"Graduating to the premier exchange for Canadian equities is a validation of our efforts to expand awareness of Appili in the capital markets and the value of our pipeline portfolio," said Kimberly Stephens, Chief Financial Officer of Appili Therapeutics. "This milestone enables access to another echelon of North American investors, and we look forward to continuing to drive value to our shareholders in our mission to develop therapies to help patients address serious unmet needs in infectious disease."

Appili's common shares are expected to trade on the TSX under the existing CUSIP #03783R107 and ISIN #CA03783R1073. In connection with the Company's graduation to the TSX, the common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) immediately following the close of trading on September 15, 2020.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by matching clearly defined patient needs with drug development programs that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and society face in this critical disease space. Appili has built a pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global public health, including ATI-2307, a novel, broad spectrum, clinical-stage antifungal candidate in development for severe and difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections; ATI-1701, a vaccine candidate for tularemia, a very serious biological weapons threat; ATI-1503, a drug discovery program aimed at generating a novel class of antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity against Gram-negative superbugs; and ATI-1501, which employs Appili's proprietary, taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. In addition, the Company is also testing FFTC's drug favipiravir for the prevention of COVID-19 as a potential prophylaxis treatment. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Appili is pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with scientific and industry commercial partners, governments and government agencies. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the effective date of the TSX listing and the TSXV delisting, which reflect the current expectations of the Company's management future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "potential for," and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 24, 2020 and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

