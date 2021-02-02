Appili Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive Rochelle Stenzler To Its Board Of Directors

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI, OTCQX: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Rochelle Stenzler to serve on its Board of Directors.

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI, OTCQX: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Rochelle Stenzler to serve on its Board of Directors. A pharmacist by training, Ms. Stenzler brings to Appili's Board extensive experience as a senior operating executive in healthcare and other industries. In addition to her role as Board Chair with Spartan Bioscience, she has previously served as President & CEO of TouchLogic Corporation; President, International Operations of TLC Laser Eye Centers Inc.; President of Revlon Canada Inc.; and President & General Manager of Pharma Plus Drugmarts Ltd.

"Rochelle has exceptional experience, having held leadership and governance roles within several major global companies," said Ian Mortimer, Board Chair, Appili Therapeutics. "During her career, she has exhibited a passion for science and is known for her focus and professionalism. We are pleased to have Rochelle join the Board as she has a proven track record for leading organizations through periods of significant strategic growth. We believe Rochelle is uniquely qualified to help us in our mission to fight against serious infectious diseases globally."

Ms. Stenzler has served as Board Chair of Spartan Bioscience Inc since August 2020. Prior to this role, she served as Board Chair of Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., until it was acquired for C $841M by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in late 2016. In her prior work with TLC Laser Eye Centers Inc., Ms. Stenzler served as co-COO of the $300 million laser vision correction business, helping reposition the company during its rapidly expanding North American operations. In her tenure as President of Revlon Canada, she played a key role in the company's successful restructuring and implementation of major cultural changes.

Her extensive corporate governance experience includes serving as a member of the Spartan Bioscience Finance, Audit & Risk Committee; Board Director, Vice-Chair, and Chair of the Nominating, Governance & Human Resources Committee of the Humber River Hospital in Toronto; and as an Advisory Board member to Social Capital Partners.

"I am looking forward to working with Appili's Board and management as the Company enters a major inflection point with its favipiravir and other novel anti-infective programs," said Ms. Stenzler. "I respect Appili's dedication to financial and scientific rigor and look forward to bringing my experience in leadership, growth, and corporate governance to supporting their mission."

Ms. Stenzler a graduate of the University of Toronto with a BSc.Phm. & a Gold Medal in Compounding & Dispensing, and the Rotman School of Management, Institute of Corporate Directors, with an ICD.D.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan ® (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of the Company's management future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "potential for," and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 24, 2020 and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at ). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

