Appian To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that members of its management team will be hosting meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming conferences.

November 16th, 2021 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference.

November 17th, 2021 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Big Data & Infrastructure Software 1x1 Conference.

Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event.

About AppianAppian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Investor ContactSrinivas Anantha, CFA703-442-8844 sri.anantha@appian.com

Media ContactBen Farrell703-442-1067 ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation