Appearing For The Second Time, PaymentCloud Ranks 915th On Inc. 5000

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that PaymentCloud ranked No. 915 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the country's fastest-growing independent companies. The list takes a unique look at the most successful and dynamic private companies in the U.S. This year marks the second time PaymentCloud has made the annual list.

"To be recognized by Inc. for the second year in a row says everything about the hard work and dedication of each of our team members. I expect a lot out of everyone and, even under constantly changing circumstances, they have continued to push forward and go above and beyond for our merchants to make this company better every day. We're headed in a great direction and I'm looking forward to what the future holds." said Shawn Silver, CEO of PaymentCloud. "A big congratulations to us and everyone that made this list, we hope to keep the momentum going!"

PaymentCloud has spent the year expanding their online offerings and making it easier than ever for its merchants to transition to or bolster their eCommerce operations.

The companies on this year's list proved especially flexible. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year median growth rate of 543% and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. PaymentCloud has its own staggering figures, with a remarkable three-year growth rate of 528% as well as placing at No. 53 out of 296 honorees in Financial Services and No. 63 out of 298 honorees in Los Angeles.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people." Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

With more than 75 employees across the country, this dynamic group of payment professionals helps businesses accept payments online, in-store, and on-the-go. A transparent approval process, easy application, and infinite number of integrations set PaymentCloud apart. On the partnership side of things, their dedicated department works with over 80% of top digital ISOs who utilize their hard-to-place program for its seamless submissions, efficient onboarding, and conscious management tools at just the click of a button.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017-2020. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017, US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2020. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000.

