AppDynamics Solves Visibility Gap Between Traditional Infrastructure And Cloud Environments With New Portfolio Of Cloud Native Solutions

AppDynamics, a part of Cisco and the world's #1 APM solution and full-stack, business centric observability platform, today released new capabilities designed to help IT teams build cloud native applications with confidence by connecting hybrid cloud application performance to business performance in real-time. Through a context-sensitive visualization interface, correlated insights across domains and intelligent resource optimization, enterprise IT leaders will be able to reduce noise and surface only the most business-critical information and insights across their unique hybrid environments.

"AppDynamics' new portfolio of cloud native services is the only solution on the market to provide an easy to use performance monitoring platform that helps users tame the complexity of the cloud from the application all the way through to the network," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager, security & applications, Cisco. "By reducing noise and providing the context that matters most to cloud workflows, business leaders will be able to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and improve their user experiences."

Technologists are adopting cloud services faster than ever before in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the increased pressure it has placed on IT. While new cloud technologies have delivered flexibility and enabled innovation for businesses as they seek to deliver seamless customer and employee digital experiences, they have also led to more complex and distributed application architectures. This has created huge challenges for technologists in enterprise organizations who typically rely on many traditional IT systems to run their businesses but now operate in a hybrid cloud environment. As IT teams adopt more cloud native services to meet the digital demands of their users, the challenge to refactor applications and design new features at scale becomes increasingly challenging due to a lack of holistic visibility and business context across the multiple environments.

AppDynamics' new portfolio of cloud capabilities closes that visibility gap and allows users to connect traditional systems with cloud native services, all in the context of business outcomes.

These new capabilities include:

Full Stack Observability Platform: A new data platform designed to increase visibility and seamlessly ingest data from multiple sources including AppDynamics agent-based data, open-source tools and agent-less services and correlate the data across domains.

Cloud Data Collector: An extensible architecture for capturing and automating data collection and correlating cloud services with application code, user experience and business impact to provide full stack, context rich observability. Starting with Amazon Web Services' (AWS) monitoring and observability service, Amazon CloudWatch, and then expanding to incorporate additional public and private cloud environments.

Cloud Native Visualization: A new visualization interface that reduces the complexity of monitoring cloud-native applications with a context-sensitive, easy to understand, visual representation.

Intelligent Application Resourcing and Cost Optimization:An integration with Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer will transform operations from reactive to proactive by optimizing infrastructure resources and costs in hybrid cloud environments.

"As enterprises continue to migrate applications to the cloud at increasing speeds, the need to connect specific application information to critical cloud workflows is more important than ever," said Dave McCann, Vice President of Migration, Marketplace & Control Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with AppDynamics to provide application performance insights required to support customers' workload migrations to the cloud, validate their successes, and connect cloud performance to business outcomes. Having AppDynamics available in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for our millions of AWS global customers to more easily discover, subscribe to, and provision AppDynamics into their accounts and have it consolidated into their AWS billing and payment experience."

In the crowded HR technology market, a flawless customer experience is how businesses are staying competitive. Jobvite - known for its best-of-breed applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting software - understands the importance of investing in cloud technologies as a way to support the digital experiences they offer to customers.

"At Jobvite, balancing development speed, quality and innovation concurrently is a challenge and we can't afford to fail on any of these fronts," said Ron Teeter, chief architect, Jobvite. "With AppDynamics new cloud native capabilities businesses can detect more issues early in development and resolve them before they become customer-impacting. AppDynamics allows us to shift left and get our most important products to market faster, while still delivering them with the high-quality standards our customers expect and deserve."

AppDynamics' new cloud native capabilities are generally available today. Learn more about how to access these new services here.

About Cisco

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics, a part of Cisco, is the world's #1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution and AIOps platform. AppDynamics is a full-stack, business centric observability platform that helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include: Business iQ, Experience Journey Map, and Cognition Engine.

AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than eight years and was positioned highest in 'ability to execute' in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant Report for APM. It received Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work Award and Fortune's top 5 Best Places to Work in 2020 as part of Cisco.

