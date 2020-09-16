Apparel Business Systems Unveils AbsNEXT To Put The Power In Users' Hands

As an exciting new release, absNEXT ERP empowers users to be creative while managing their data and automating business operations.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel Business Systems (ABS), a Plymouth Meeting, PA-based company and leader in Enterprise Applications for the apparel, footwear, and accessories industry, has announced its latest and most innovative ERP system to date, absNEXT.

The company leveraged its 30 years of experience in addressing the unique needs of companies to create absNEXT, which gives executives, managers, and end-users powerful tools and broadened visibility.

This new, web-based application simplifies business with improved navigation, more accessible data, clearer metrics, and ease of use with today's intuitive technology. Users can tailor views and filters and download data from anywhere and on any device with a web browser.

"We have invested 10,000+ hours of development to respond definitively to the needs of our clients, both present and future," said Jean Kopan, President at Apparel Business Systems, "In this version of ABS, we focused on how to make technology work harder for our customers with our data grids, dashboards, and user-managed information, reporting, and extracts."

The release of absNEXT is a clear indication of the company's commitment to putting the power back in their clients' hands as they manage their business and navigate their needs for data and visibility.

"With absNEXT, users will see the information in the manner needed to respond quickly and effectively to both challenging and optimal business strategies," said Loleen Grenier, Director, Product Rollout, Apparel Business Systems. "Our modern look and ease of navigation make this release relatable to users on every level."

In addition to implementing new clients, the company looks forward to upgrading all current customers to the absNEXT software release.

About Apparel Business Systems

Apparel Business Systems was founded in 1983 and has become a true innovator of ERP Software for the soft goods industry. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed for manufacturers, wholesalers, and e-commerce providers of apparel, footwear, accessories, and home goods. Email info@apparelbusiness.com or call 800.427.7880 for more information.

