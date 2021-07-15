APPA Announces New Board Of Directors

LOMBARD, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) is proud to announce the members of its 2021-2023 Board of Directors. These notable individuals will join the current president-elect and incoming president for the two-year term. They are current and former community corrections practitioners and were elected by the members this spring. Also, while not Board members, 52 representatives were elected and will collaborate with regional representatives to assist and engage area stakeholders.

See bios/photos of board members and a list of area representatives >>.

Brian Lovins , Ph.D., President (Principal, Justice System Partners, MA)

(Principal, Justice System Partners, MA) Susan Rice , President-Elect (Director, Community Supervision, Uptrust, Inc., CA)

(Director, Community Supervision, Uptrust, Inc., CA) Marcus Hodges , Vice President (Associate Director, Court Services Offender Supervision Agency, DC)

(Associate Director, Court Services Offender Supervision Agency, DC) Thomas Gregory , Treasurer (Director, Vermilion County Probation and Court Services, IL)

(Director, Vermilion County Probation and Court Services, IL) Audrey Rigsbee , Secretary (Vicinage Assistant Chief of Probation, State Judiciary, NJ)

(Vicinage Assistant Chief of Probation, State Judiciary, NJ) Herb Sinkinson , Region 1 Representative (Retired, Probation Professional, VT)

(Retired, Probation Professional, VT) Corinne Briscoe , Region 2 Representative (Director, Macoupin County Probation Department, IL)

(Director, Macoupin County Probation Department, IL) Dena Davis , Region 3 Representative (Correctional Administrator, Department of Corrections, TN)

(Correctional Administrator, Department of Corrections, TN) Gene Cotter , Region 4 Representative (Deputy Probation Administrator, Supreme Court/Probation Admin., NE)

(Deputy Probation Administrator, Supreme Court/Probation Admin., NE) LaTasha Jones , Region 5 Representative (Probation Officer, Contra Costa County Probation Department, CA)

(Probation Officer, Contra Costa County Probation Department, CA) Tania Appling , Ph.D., Member-at-Large (Deputy Director, Department of Juvenile Justice/Office of Training, GA)

(Deputy Director, Department of Juvenile Justice/Office of Training, GA) Alyza Gonzales , Line Staff Rep. (Probation Officer, Cook County Juvenile Probation Department, IL)

(Probation Officer, Cook County Juvenile Probation Department, IL) Isabel Perez-Morina , Ph.D., Affiliate Representative (President, Florida Association of Community Corrections)

(President, of Community Corrections) Tim Hardy , Immediate Past President (Director, Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, AZ)

(Director, Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, AZ) Scott Taylor , Second Past President (Founding Partner, Justus Consulting Services, OR)

When asked about the new governing body, Veronica Ballard Cunningham, APPA's Executive Director, stated, "First, I must express my sincere appreciation to outgoing members of the Board for their tremendous service to the association as well as their incredible, deliberate, and selfless contributions to the field of community corrections (pretrial, probation, and parole). With respect to the incoming Board, I look forward to building a strong partnership with the new members and working collaboratively to meet the association's mission and vision, shore up its strategic direction, expand member offerings and services, strengthen the field, and engage all stakeholders."

American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) serves as the field's leading professional membership association. Our work is supported by thousands of passionate members throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as other countries actively involved in strengthening community corrections work.

For information regarding APPA or its most recent elections, contact Darlene Webb at dwebb@csg.org.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appa-announces-new-board-of-directors-301334772.html

SOURCE American Probation and Parole Association