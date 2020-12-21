Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Special Year-End Distribution Of $0.102 Per Share

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (AIF) - Get Report - Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the declaration of a special year-end distribution of $0.102 per common share, payable on the date noted below.

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: December 30, 2020Record Date: December 31, 2020Payment Date: January 14, 2021Per Share Amount: $0.102

As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if the distribution does not consist solely of net investment income. At present, it is estimated that the Fund's special year-end distribution will be paid entirely from net investment income.

Neither this announcement nor any notice accompanying the distribution should be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. The amounts and sources of the distribution provided in this announcement are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. After the end of the calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV which will state for Federal income tax purposes the amount and composition of distributions with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2020 calendar year. Apollo Contact Information:

InvestorsTaylor ReinhardtInvestor Relations DirectorApollo Global Management, Inc.917-472-4030treinhardt@apollo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to the Fund's dependence on certain key personnel, market conditions generally, changes in the regulatory environment, the variability of Fund revenue, net income and cash flow, the Fund's use of leverage and other risks.