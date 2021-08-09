Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Conclusion Of Special Meeting

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Credit Management, LLC ("Apollo") announced today that at a Special Meeting of shareholders of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) - Get Report on August 9, 2021, shareholders did not approve the proposals applicable to AFT described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus of Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. dated May 18, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"). As a result, the Special Meeting of shareholders of AFT has been concluded.

