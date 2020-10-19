Apollo Medco To Introduce One Of The Healthcare Industry's Most Accurate, Reliable And Quickest COVID-19 Testing Platforms For Businesses, Organizations, Municipalities And Individuals

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medco, a medical technology solutions company, announced today the planned availability of its new rapid lateral flow antigen COVID-19 testing platform starting in November 2020. The "COVID CleanPass by Apollo Medco" system is a mobile app-linked, HIPAA compliant, cloud secure and data-backed COVID-19 testing platform which gives testers the ability to process an unprecedented 200-300 people each hour and report results within 15 minutes utilizing testing kits from Quidel, BD and Abbott.

"Our new COVID CleanPass platform is the most advanced, quality-assured, rapid testing platform in the world," said Apollo Medco President & CEO Ken Dunwody. "We've supercharged the overall COVID testing process by delivering fast and accurate results to the patient in an efficient manner. The front-end of our platform includes our Apollo 'Mission Control' diagnostic unit while the back-end of our platform includes our mobile app-linked, cloud secure, HIPAA compliant test reporting system which includes a dynamic Web portal that maps, tracks and reports COVID hot zones in real time."

Currently, Apollo Medco is beta testing its COVID-19 testing platform and applying for Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is expected in November 2020. Distribution of the new COVID CleanPass system is then expected to begin in late November 2020.

"Each Apollo Medco testing system is contained in a portable rugged case and includes a battery that lasts 10 hours, iPad with the proprietary mobile app system, time tracking system, printer and a universal lateral flow analysis device. All testing companies will have access to our HIPPA compliant Web portal for accepting new testing requests, scheduling, assigning systems to testers and managing testing assignments. Automatic reporting of all COVID-19 tests through the Apollo Medco COVID CleanPass system will enable testing companies to provide quick, accurate information," said Dunwody.

"Apollo Medco has responded to the many shortcomings of the existing COVID-19 testing systems worldwide by designing a platform that yields accurate results in a quick and efficient manner. No longer do patients need to wait 24 to 36 hours for results. By using the Apollo Medco testing platform, schools can get students back into the classroom faster, nursing homes can more accurately diagnose residents to prevent outbreaks and sports teams can welcome back fans to the stadiums," explained Dr. William Rawlings, a Board-Certified Internist and medical advisor for Apollo Medco. "Without a doubt, the Apollo Medco COVID-19 testing platform is a real game changer."

Businesses and organizations with a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA or CLIA Waived) license seeking to arrange a COVID-19 testing program using the Apollo Medco CleanPass testing platform can visit www.apollomedco.com for further information. "We set out to create the 'gold standard' for COVID testing. Right now, there is no industry standard. So, we took a look at an inefficient process where 3 to 10 people are tested using various testing kits and turned it into a 200-300 persons per hour process that includes a fast, intelligent, background reporting system. Our overall goal is to help every individual and every family return to a sense of normalcy soon," said Dunwody.

Apollo Medco, LLC. is a medical technology solutions company located at 3365 Piedmont Rd, #1400, N.E., Atlanta, GA, phone (404) 574-5870. For further information about Apollo Medco, visit www.apollomedco.com.

