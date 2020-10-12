Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Earns '2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired' Recognition

CHENNAI, India and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is pleased to announce that Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. has earned the 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8, which recognizes the effectiveness of application of core and advanced technologies into the clinical and business programs to improve health and care in the communities.

"Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020."

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Digital technologies can add value to every moment the patient spends in the system. While the use of AI along with Big Data can guide physicians in reaching a diagnosis or arriving at the best treatment method, it can also be a game changer in preventive healthcare, leading to optimization of healthcare resources with reduced cost. The 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8 is an acknowledgement of our efforts to harness digital technology to enhance access to care and streamline patient experience with improved outcomes. Technology enabled us to ensure continuity of care through the pandemic and we shall continue to use technology to transform every point of interaction with the patient and community."

A total of 30,135 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development.

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

This is the third year of the survey and in each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care.

