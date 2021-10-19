Apollo Highlights Strength Of Platform, Strategy, And Growth Trajectory At Investor Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Apollo (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Report will host its previously announced Investor Day to present the firm's strategic direction and path to achieve its long-term financial targets. Members of the senior management team will outline Apollo's strategy to accelerate growth and drive significant returns for stockholders.

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo, said, "With a strong track record spanning more than three decades, we have long been known for our investing prowess, and today's presentation will go further and demonstrate how we have built an amazing business with a strong growth trajectory. This Investor Day highlights the results of a strategic planning process we have undertaken in recent months. We have never felt more confident about the future and our ability to deliver for stockholders."

Investor Day presentation materials are available on Apollo's website at www.apollo.com and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session. A livestream will be accessible through registration via the stockholders section of Apollo's website. A replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

