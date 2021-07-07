Apollo Global Management To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On August 04, 2021

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August...

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 04, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call to review Apollo's financial results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (833) 614-1406 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (914) 987-7127 (international), and providing conference call ID 2704008 when prompted by the operator. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at www.apollo.com.

Following the call a replay of the event may be accessed either telephonically or via audio webcast. A telephonic replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), passcode 2704008. To access the audio webcast, please visit Events and Presentations in the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at www.apollo.com.

About Apollo

Apollo (APO) - Get Report is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies; yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

