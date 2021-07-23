Apollo Global Management Announces Date For 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") announced today that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held on October 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The record date for the meeting is August 5, 2021. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proxy materials will be mailed to stockholders of record on or about August 16, 2021, and will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.apollo.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Contacts

For InvestorsPeter Mintzberg, Head of Investor RelationsApollo Global Management, Inc.+1 (212) 822-0528APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For MediaJoanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate CommunicationsApollo Global Management, Inc.+1 (212) 822-0491