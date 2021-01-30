APOLLO GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - APO

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report.

On October 12, 2020, The New York Times reported that the Company's CEO, Leon Black, had an extensive business relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including at least $75 million in payments that Mr. Black had paid Epstein in the years after Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl, resulting in an outside review ordered by the Company's board. Then, on January 25, 2021, the Company disclosed that Black would step down as CEO but would remain on the Board.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Apollo's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Apollo's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Sequential shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apo/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005657/en/