Apollo Announces Special Meeting Date To Approve Proposed Merger Transactions With Athene

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Report announced today that its special meeting of stockholders will be held on December 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time to approve the previously announced merger transactions (the "Transactions") involving Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"), Tango Holdings, Inc. ("Tango") and Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"), as well as certain other matters relating thereto. The record date for the meeting is November 4, 2021. The special meeting will be held virtually as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closing of the Transactions is subject to approval by the Company's stockholders, approval by Athene's shareholders, the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transactions are expected to close in January 2022.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company with total assets of $224.4 billion as of September 30, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Important Additional Information about the Transactions and Where to Find It:

In connection with the Transactions, Tango has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Company has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement of Apollo (the "Proxy Statement") with respect to the special meeting. The Proxy Statement will be mailed to Apollo's stockholders who were holders of record as of November 4, 2021.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Apollo will be available free of charge under the "Stockholders" section of Apollo's website located at www.apollo.com or by contacting Apollo's Investor Relations Department at (212) 822-0540 or IR@apollo.com.

Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Athene will be available free of charge under the "Investors" section of Athene's website located at www.athene.com or by contacting Athene's Investor Relations Department at (441) 279-8531 or ir@athene.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Apollo and certain of its directors, executive officers, members of management and employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed Transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of Apollo is set forth in Apollo's proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and in the subsequent documents filed with the SEC, each of which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Non-Solicitation

The disclosure herein is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Transactions and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a definitive document.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

