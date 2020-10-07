Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

