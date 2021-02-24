Apocalypse Manufacturing Unleash The All New HellFire 6x6 Truck

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apocalypse Manufacturing, the company known for constructing innovative trucks to combat all on/off-road scenarios, have debuted their most aggressive truck to date at one of the world's most exclusive shopping experiences - The Aventura Mall.

Last week's unveiling stopped mall patrons right in their tracks, including baseball pitching sensation - Yadier Álvarez. The flame-throwing Cuban, known for his fastball, laid eyes on a truck that could match his speed and drove away in the 500 horsepower 6.2L V8 LS3 Corvette engine powered HellFire. This model is also available with the ultra-aggressive 707 horsepower 6.2L V8 supercharged Hellcat motor. Additionally, every Apocalypse 6x6 features a proprietary mechanical middle axle that delivers equal power distribution to all six of the truck's tires. This specific HellFire was finished in a Kevlar coating and comes with a roll and lock fastback perfect for protecting valuables or even weapons. Other essential add-ons include:

High Performance 8 Speed Automatic Transmission

¼" Thick Full Steel Face Bumper With Enclosed 9,500 LBS Winch

¼" Thick Full Steel Windshield Armor

Door Activated Power Running Boards

Three-Part Protective Coating

Marine Grade Hand Stitched Luxurious Interior Leather (Floor to Ceiling)

Modern Creature Comfort Features Such As Push Button Start, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay

Six Switch High Output LED Light Control Cluster

Completely Removable Roof And Doors

8' Truck Bed

Proprietary Mechanical Drivetrain That Seamlessly Supplies Power To All Six Wheels (Allows Driver To Select From Four Wheel To Six Wheel Drive)

¼" Thick Full Steel Rear Bumper And Hitch That Allows For Up To 12,000 LBS Of Towing

Roll Down Metal Locking Enclosure

Fulltime Rearview Camera Mirror Display

Active Suspension For Maximum Articulation And Handling

10 Ply 40" Massive Tires

High Output LED Headlights With Color Changing Halo Ring

The Hellfire is priced starting at $150,000 and holds court at the Aventura Mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 for the next couple of months. In addition to this location, those interested can come into the Apocalypse Manufacturing dealership, 665 NW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, and test drive one of these dynamic all-terrain trucks.

About UsWith a vision in mind, the professionals at Apocalypse Manufacturing sought to create a 6x6 vehicle that could survive the end of times. Through countless hours of engineering, performance adjustment, and off-road testing this 15-year-old outfit succeeded. Behold the Apocalypse - a truck where looks and function dance with the devil in the pale moonlight. With over 40 on the road today, in countries throughout the world, the prophecy has been fulfilled and then some. Phone: (954) 299-2765. Address: 665 NW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

For More Information Please Visit:

Instagram: @Apocalypse6x6Website: https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/ Photo/Video Gallery: https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/media-press/ Watch The Professionals Build It Live: https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/elementor-125/

