Apixio Recognized On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In North America For Second Year In A Row

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, the healthcare AI analytics company, today announced it ranked no. 410 on the Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Apixio grew 229% during this period. This recognition comes amid record growth for the company as demand for AI in healthcare continues to grow.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Deloitte Fast 500 again," said Darren Schulte, M.D., Chief Executive Officer for Apixio. We are recognized as a leader in developing AI-powered data analytics solutions for healthcare. Our continued growth allows us to pursue our mission to improve the way that healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made."

Apixio previously ranked number 227 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner in 2019. Now in its 26 th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Apixio recently earned "A" grades for all seven customer success metrics in KLAS Research's Risk Adjustment & Analytics 2020 Vendor Performance Report. KLAS is a highly respected, independent research company for healthcare technology. Of note, the KLAS report mentioned that 75 percent of Apixio's customers remarked that the solutions exceeded their expectations—the most of any vendor assessed by KLAS.

About Apixio Apixio is advancing healthcare with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our Artificial Intelligence platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating novel insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made. Learn more at www.apixio.com .

About Deloitte Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

