APITech To Launch New "Guide To Developing Innovative 5G And Wi-Fi 6E Radio Service" E-book At IMS 2021

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech is excited to announce the release of their first eBook, "A Guide to Developing Innovative 5G and Wi-Fi 6E Radio Services". The book is authored by the APITech Commercial Wireless Team, which is comprised of nine experts in RF component design and manufacture.

The book's launch will take place on June 9, 2021, in Atlanta, GA at IMS2021. @MTT_IMS IMS2021 is the centerpiece of Microwave Week, comprised of three conferences as well as a large commercial exhibition. The launch, which will be a hybrid event, will be located in room A302 and will start at 11 AM EST. The 40-minute event will include an Author Round Table, as well as a Question and Answer section.

This eBook discusses the backdrop of RF connectivity of 5G and Wi-Fi networks and design challenges of specific advancements such as MU-MIMO call for cutting-edge testing solutions from a spectrum innovator's viewpoint.

"The long term goal of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 is business transformation, the keystone for unlocking these new revenue models, new go-to-market strategies is maximizing information transfer over the radio link, making RF technology innovation firmly in the to do column," says David Swift, the Global Director of Telecom Sales, and the Lead Author.

For more information on APITech's new eBook, or join us for @APITech "meet the authors" event on June 9 th visit: https://apitech.pub/3bRJ4aH

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C5ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

