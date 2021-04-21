APITech Launches New Multiline Surface Mount Array Filtering Products

FAIRVIEW, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced they have added an integrated surface mount filtering package to their electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters product line. This new filtering package will provide exceptional EMI protection for signal and power lines between system modules.

APITech's unique multiline design reduces or eliminates the need to assemble filters at the bulkhead. These new surface mount filter products safeguard telecommunications equipment, military electronics, industrial control applications, test and measuring instruments, and medical equipment from the destruction EMI can generate. Every filter array is 100% tested for key parameters, ensuring high-reliability.

"Our multiline surface mount filters are an economical method to meet EMC requirements for your difficult EMC problems. Installation and connections are easy, and they deliver superior EMI filtering performance to other chip-level solutions," said APITech's Don Dilworth, Product Line Manager of Ceramic and Coaxial Devices.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

