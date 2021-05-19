APITech Announces New Multipath Emulator For Wi-Fi 6E Performance Testing

FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, have launched the Weinschel brand Wi-Fi 6E Multipath Emulator, an integrated programmable subsystem that enables you to test the functionality of Wi-Fi devices in a true multipath environment.

"The new Wi-Fi 6E multipath emulator is ideal for MU-MIMO conductive testing," said Prakash Hari, Product Line Director with APITech. Adding that "conductive testing is cost-effective and offers a controlled and highly repeatable test environment."

Wi-Fi 6E is optimized for the newest generation of wireless devices, and promises over 1 Gbps speeds. Device makers and service providers seeking to leverage Wi-Fi 6E require effective, repeatable test solutions. APITech's Hari noted that "the goal with the multipath emulator and all our wireless test solutions is to ensure that wireless devices and networks work first time, every time, and our customers' products are launched on-time and on-budget."

APITech's Multipath Emulator was co-created in partnership with a leading Wi-Fi chipset manufacturer to enable full functional verification and throughput testing in a MU-MIMO test environment. The multipath emulator simulates conditions based on the TGn-A/B channel models. It delivers accuracy and repeatability of the Wi-Fi channel models and is packed with several powerful features including best in class low-latency and low insertion loss. Learn more about the new Wi-Fi 6E Multipath Emulator here: https://apitech.pub/3e1GQHm

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit https://apitech.pub/301QkKQ

