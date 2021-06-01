APITech Announces New Cryo Attenuators To Support The Global Quantum Computing Market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) announced the launch of their new line of cryo attenuators. Optimized for cryogenic refrigeration systems used in quantum computing installations, APITech's proprietary thin film cryo attenuators are available in frequency ranges from DC to 40 GHz, and with 2.92mm, SMA, and SMPM connectors.

"Our new cryo attenuators have been tested to four milliKelvin," said APITech's Norm Hansen, Product Line Director. "Using our in-house resistor fabrication process, we are able to optimize the resistor material and substrate, as well as the mechanical design needed to deliver a thermally quiet attenuator solution that works at cryo temperatures."

APITech's cryo attenuators are available now. They will also be showcased at the upcoming IMS 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cryogenic refrigeration systems used in quantum computing installations require multiple stages of cooling and numerous RF cables to function, all of which introduces thermal noise. To prevent this thermal noise and ensure that a quantum computer's quantum bits can be read, special cryo attenuators are needed. APITech's experience delivering high reliability attenuators, terminations and related RF components for use in harsh environments and at extreme temperatures served as the foundation supporting its development of the new cryo attenuators.

Through its Inmet and Weinschel brands, APITech is a leading global provider of attenuators for communications, defense, space, radar and test & measurement.

Learn more about APITech's new Cryogenic Attenuators: https://apitech.pub/3yMkiCX

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Contact: Dana MorrisAPITech+1 508-251-6483 dana.morris@apitech.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apitech-announces-new-cryo-attenuators-to-support-the-global-quantum-computing-market-301301591.html

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.