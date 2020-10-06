APITech Announces David Swift As Director Of Wireless & Telecommunications Market Sales

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech ™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announced the appointment of David Swift as Director of Wireless & Telecommunications Market Sales.

David has years of expertise in solutions for the wireless and telecom markets, and will spearhead APITech's investments and support of customers in the Wireless and Telecommunications domains. David will lead strategic engagement with customers in these domains to better understand their needs and position solutions and technologies to support these needs. His knowledge of customer's wireless and telecomm applications needs include developing and deploying projects focused on the implementation of future network technology and business models, including Global 5G Technology.

"We are excited that David is bringing his understanding and insights of the wireless and telecom market and customers to enable APITech to better align our solutions and capabilities to support the growth of the markets," said Michael Schwarm, Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing.

About APITechAPITech ™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

