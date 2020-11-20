Apisero Appoints Marqeta CMO To Board Of Directors

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apisero, a trusted consulting partner and a leader in MuleSoft and Salesforce platform solutions for enterprise, commercial, and mid-market customers, announced today that it has appointed Vidya Peters, Chief Marketing Officer at Marqeta and former CMO at MuleSoft , to its board of directors effective immediately. This appointment comes at a pivotal time of growth for the company as it expects to double its previous year's revenue and grow its headcount past 1,000 by the end of 2020.

Vijay Rao, Founder and CEO of Apisero, said: "As the current Chief Marketing Officer at Marqeta and with her extensive background at MuleSoft, Vidya brings an exceptional track record of executive leadership and innovative go-to-market strategies that establish brands as category creators rather than first movers. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with, learn, and grow from her experience as we continue to scale our practice within the global MuleSoft and Salesforce ecosystem."

"Apisero has rapidly grown from a nascent company to becoming MuleSoft's Top Growth and Emerging Partner in the Americas, partly due to its record business growth. Apisero has elevated customer acquisition by 300% and revenue by 220%, while maintaining a 100% customer retention rate in 2020," said Peters. "I have been most impressed with Apisero's customer NPS of 95 - unheard of in the integration space."

Peters is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Marqeta - the first modern card issuing platform designed for companies who want a simplified and flexible way of managing payment programs. Previously, Peters served in roles at MuleSoft and Intuit where she led the organization's global marketing efforts, driving the strategy and execution across all marketing channels. Peters holds an MPA from Harvard University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, and a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.

The addition of Peters to the board further accelerates Apisero's forward momentum and strengthens its practice as it prepares for global delivery in FY'22. Moreover, Peters' experience with MuleSoft as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and later as CMO, enhances the company's strategic alignment with the broader Salesforce ecosystem and provides invaluable insights that enable continued delivery of transformational business outcomes for its customers.

About the Board

The Board of Directors at Apisero is composed of a diverse group of individuals who are passionate advocates for the Apisero vision and, under their guidance and leadership, empower Apisero to continue its mission towards becoming the globe's #1 MuleSoft and Salesforce services provider.

About Apisero

Recently recognized as a MuleSoft Partner of the Year , Apisero is a Premier MuleSoft and Salesforce consulting partner and the trusted source of MuleSoft and Salesforce platform solutions for commercial, mid-market, enterprise, and strategic customers. Apisero helps organizations adopt efficient and connected solutions that empower their teams to unlock siloed data, drive innovation and growth, and create a foundation for continued digital success. For more information, please visit www.apisero.com or connect over Linkedin , Twitter , and Facebook .

